Littelfuse Inc Down 30.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (LFUS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) on January 29th, 2020 at $183.17. In approximately 2 months, Littelfuse Inc has returned 30.34% as of today's recent price of $127.60.

Over the past year, Littelfuse Inchas traded in a range of $114.09 to $206.00 and are now at $127.60. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Littelfuse, Inc. manufactures and sells fuses and other circuit protection devices for use in the automotive, electronic, and general industrial markets. The Company also makes relays, switches, circuit breakers, and indicator lights. Littelfuse sells its products around the world.

