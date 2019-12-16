Liquidity Servic Shares Down 19.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (LQDT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Liquidity Servic (NASDAQ:LQDT) on October 2nd, 2019 at $7.01. In approximately 3 months, Liquidity Servic has returned 19.91% as of today's recent price of $5.61.

Over the past year, Liquidity Servic has traded in a range of $5.49 to $9.16 and is now at $5.61, 2% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Liquidity Services, Inc. operates an online auction marketplace for wholesale, surplus, and salvage assets. The Company offers products by industry, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, and aerospace parts and equipment. Liquidity Services conducts business in Washington DC.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Liquidity Servic.

