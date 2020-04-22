Lion Biotechnolo Up 8.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LBIO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lion Biotechnolo (:LBIO) on June 19th, 2017 at $6.40. In approximately 35 months, Lion Biotechnolo has returned 8.59% as of today's recent price of $6.95.

Over the past year, Lion Biotechnolo has traded in a range of $4.90 to $9.58 and is now at $6.95, 42% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor infiltrating lymphocytes for treatment of patients with cancer. Iovance Biotherapeutics serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lion Biotechnolo shares.

