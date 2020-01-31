Lindsay Corp Up 8.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LNN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) on December 12th, 2019 at $92.73. In approximately 2 months, Lindsay Corp has returned 8.24% as of today's recent price of $100.37.

Lindsay Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $111.76 and a 52-week low of $73.00 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $100.37 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Lindsay Corporation manufactures and markets center pivot and lateral move irrigation equipment, as well as large diameter steel tubing, for use to irrigate agricultural crops. The Company also provides outsourced manufacturing and production services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States.

