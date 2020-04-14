Lifetime Brands Shares Down 12.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (LCUT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) on March 3rd, 2020 at $6.08. In approximately 1 month, Lifetime Brands has returned 12.76% as of today's recent price of $5.30.

Over the past year, Lifetime Brands has traded in a range of $3.26 to $10.20 and is now at $5.12, 57% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes household cutlery, kitchenware, cutting boards, and bakeware. The Company markets its products under its own licensed tradenames. Lifetime Brand's products are distributed through retailers in the United States.

