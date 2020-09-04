Life Storage Inc Has Returned 22.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LSI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Life Storage Inc (:LSI) on March 25th, 2020 at $80.49. In approximately 2 weeks, Life Storage Inc has returned 22.37% as of today's recent price of $98.49.

Life Storage Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.61 and a 52-week low of $67.31 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $98.25 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Life Storage Inc shares.

