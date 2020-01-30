Liberty Ventur-A Has Returned 4.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LVNTA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Liberty Ventur-A (NASDAQ:LVNTA) on February 8th, 2018 at $55.86. In approximately 24 months, Liberty Ventur-A has returned 4.37% as of today's recent price of $53.42.

Liberty Ventur-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.41 and a 52-week low of $36.54 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $53.42 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Liberty Ventures owns interests in video and internet commerce businesses. The Company owns interests in home shopping television networks and lifestyle and travel services internet website.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Liberty Ventur-A.

