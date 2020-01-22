Liberty Prop Shares Up 21.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LPT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Liberty Prop (NYSE:LPT) on July 24th, 2019 at $52.77. In approximately 6 months, Liberty Prop has returned 21.30% as of today's recent price of $64.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Liberty Prop have traded between a low of $39.50 and a high of $64.03 and are now at $64.01, which is 62% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Liberty Property Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust's industrial properties consist of a variety of warehouse, distribution, service, assembly, light manufacturing and research and development facilities. Liberty Property Trust serves customers in the State of Pennsylvania.

