Liberty Br-A Has Returned 29.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LBRDA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Liberty Br-A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) on August 29th, 2019 at $103.31. In approximately 6 months, Liberty Br-A has returned 29.08% as of today's recent price of $133.35.

Liberty Br-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.81 and a 52-week low of $86.20 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $133.35 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation invests in communication companies. The Company has principal assets in TruePosition and Time Warner Cable.

