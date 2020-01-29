Liberty Br-A Has Returned 24.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LBRDA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Liberty Br-A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) on August 29th, 2019 at $103.31. In approximately 5 months, Liberty Br-A has returned 24.91% as of today's recent price of $129.04.

Liberty Br-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $130.71 and a 52-week low of $73.95 and are now trading 74% above that low price at $129.04 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% higher and 0.52% higher over the past week, respectively.

Liberty Broadband Corporation invests in communication companies. The Company has principal assets in TruePosition and Time Warner Cable.

