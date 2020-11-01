Liberty Br-A Has Returned 23.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LBRDA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Liberty Br-A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) on August 29th, 2019 at $103.31. In approximately 4 months, Liberty Br-A has returned 23.30% as of today's recent price of $127.38.

Liberty Br-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $129.13 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation invests in communication companies. The Company has principal assets in TruePosition and Time Warner Cable.

