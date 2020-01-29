Lhc Group Inc Shares Up 26.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LHCG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) on October 21st, 2019 at $116.51. In approximately 3 months, Lhc Group Inc has returned 26.93% as of today's recent price of $147.89.

Over the past year, Lhc Group Inc has traded in a range of $98.41 to $149.80 and is now at $147.89, 50% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

LHC Group Inc. provides post-acute healthcare services primarily to medicare beneficiaries in rural markets in the southern United States. The Company provides home-based services through home nursing agencies and hospices and facility-based services through long-term acute care hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lhc Group Inc shares.

Log in and add Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.