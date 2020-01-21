Lexington Realty Up 25.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LXP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) on November 29th, 2018 at $8.67. In approximately 14 months, Lexington Realty has returned 25.76% as of today's recent price of $10.91.

Lexington Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.19 and a 52-week low of $8.73 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $10.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages office, industrial, and retail properties net-leased to major corporations throughout the United States. The Company also provides investment advisory and asset management services to investors in the net lease area.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lexington Realty shares.

Log in and add Lexington Realty (LXP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.