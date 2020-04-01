Lendingtree Inc Has Returned -0.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TREE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) on December 11th, 2019 at $304.74. In approximately 3 weeks, Lendingtree Inc has returned 0.14% as of today's recent price of $305.18.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lendingtree Inc have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $434.52 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

LendingTree, Inc. operates a lending business and real estate business. The Company originates, processes, approves and funds various types of residential real estate loans and offers residential mortgage loan settlement services. LendingTree also offers access to home equity loans and lines of credit, personal loans, business loans, and auto loans.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lendingtree Inc.

Log in and add Lendingtree Inc (TREE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.