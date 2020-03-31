Lendingtree Inc Down 35.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TREE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) on February 26th, 2020 at $294.71. In approximately 1 month, Lendingtree Inc has returned 35.52% as of today's recent price of $190.03.

Over the past year, Lendingtree Inc has traded in a range of $156.57 to $434.52 and is now at $190.03, 21% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

LendingTree, Inc. operates a lending business and real estate business. The Company originates, processes, approves and funds various types of residential real estate loans and offers residential mortgage loan settlement services. LendingTree also offers access to home equity loans and lines of credit, personal loans, business loans, and auto loans.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lendingtree Inc.

Log in and add Lendingtree Inc (TREE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.