Lendingclub Corp Down 29.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (LC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) on March 5th, 2020 at $10.27. In approximately 4 weeks, Lendingclub Corp has returned 29.80% as of today's recent price of $7.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Lendingclub Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.55 and a high of $16.50 and are now at $7.21, 1,211% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% higher and 2.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

LendingClub Corporation provides Internet financial services. The Company hosts an online financial community that brings together credit worthy borrowers and independent investors for their mutual benefits. LendingClub serves retail investors and borrowers in the United States.

