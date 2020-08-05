Leidos Holdings Shares (LDOS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) on March 25th, 2020 at $83.31. In approximately 1 month, Leidos Holdings has returned 16.65% as of today's recent price of $97.18.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Leidos Holdings have traded between a low of $68.00 and a high of $125.84 and are now at $97.18, which is 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.40% higher and 1.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions. The Company provides its services in the areas of national security, engineering, and health.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Leidos Holdings.

Log in and add Leidos Holdings (LDOS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.