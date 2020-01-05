Leidos Holdings Shares (LDOS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) on March 25th, 2020 at $83.31. In approximately 1 month, Leidos Holdings has returned 17.62% as of today's recent price of $97.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Leidos Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.60 and a high of $125.84 and are now at $99.16, 49% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions. The Company provides its services in the areas of national security, engineering, and health.

