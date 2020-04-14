Leidos Holdings Up 11.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LDOS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) on March 25th, 2020 at $83.31. In approximately 3 weeks, Leidos Holdings has returned 11.72% as of today's recent price of $93.07.

Leidos Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.84 and a 52-week low of $64.69 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $93.07 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions. The Company provides its services in the areas of national security, engineering, and health.

