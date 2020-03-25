Leggett & Platt Down 50.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (LEG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) on December 13th, 2019 at $51.30. In approximately 3 months, Leggett & Platt has returned 50.01% as of today's recent price of $25.64.

Leggett & Platt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.35 and a 52-week low of $22.11 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $25.64 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated manufactures a wide range of engineered products. The Company's products include components for bedding, furniture, and other residential furnishings, as well as office and institutional furnishings components, retail store fixtures, and displays, specialty wire products, and automotive seating suspension and lumbar systems.

