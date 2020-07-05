Leggett & Platt Up 0.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LEG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) on April 9th, 2020 at $29.89. In approximately 4 weeks, Leggett & Platt has returned 0.23% as of today's recent price of $29.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Leggett & Platt share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.03 and a high of $55.35 and are now at $29.96, 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated manufactures a wide range of engineered products. The Company's products include components for bedding, furniture, and other residential furnishings, as well as office and institutional furnishings components, retail store fixtures, and displays, specialty wire products, and automotive seating suspension and lumbar systems.

