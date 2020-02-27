Legg Mason Inc Has Returned 31.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) on January 16th, 2020 at $37.99. In approximately 1 month, Legg Mason Inc has returned 31.77% as of today's recent price of $50.06.

Over the past year, Legg Mason Inc has traded in a range of $26.36 to $50.70 and is now at $50.06, 90% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a global asset management company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and related services to institutional and individual clients, company-sponsored mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Legg Mason Inc shares.

