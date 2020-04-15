Legacytexas Fina Has Returned 2.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LTXB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Legacytexas Fina (NASDAQ:LTXB) on September 10th, 2019 at $42.15. In approximately 7 months, Legacytexas Fina has returned 2.48% as of today's recent price of $43.19.

Over the past year, Legacytexas Fina has traded in a range of $36.04 to $45.40 and is now at $43.19, 20% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiaries, accepts deposits, makes loans, and provides other financial services for the general public.



