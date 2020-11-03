Lazard Ltd-Cl A Shares (LAZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ) on February 24th, 2020 at $39.94. In approximately 2 weeks, Lazard Ltd-Cl A has returned 19.90% as of today's recent price of $31.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A have traded between a low of $29.55 and a high of $44.95 and are now at $31.99, which is 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Lazard Ltd provides asset management and financial advisory services. The Company offers advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. Lazard serves customers internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A.

