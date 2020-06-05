SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ) on April 9th, 2020 at $27.13. In approximately 4 weeks, Lazard Ltd-Cl A has returned 6.56% as of today's recent price of $25.35.

Over the past year, Lazard Ltd-Cl A has traded in a range of $20.94 to $44.95 and is now at $25.35, 21% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Lazard Ltd provides asset management and financial advisory services. The Company offers advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. Lazard serves customers internationally.

