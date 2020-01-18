Lawson Products Shares Up 25.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LAWS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) on October 21st, 2019 at $43.57. In approximately 3 months, Lawson Products has returned 25.56% as of today's recent price of $54.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lawson Products have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $58.28 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.5%.

Lawson Products, Inc. sells and distributes expendable maintenance, repair, and replacement products to OEM's. The Company's products include fasteners, screws, nuts rivets, hoses and related fittings, lubricants, cleansers, adhesives, files, drills, welding products and other shop supplies. Lawson also supplies automotive electrical wiring, exhaust and other automotive parts.

