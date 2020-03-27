Lawson Products Has Returned 42.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LAWS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) on January 27th, 2020 at $51.68. In approximately 2 months, Lawson Products has returned 41.95% as of today's recent price of $30.00.

Over the past year, Lawson Products has traded in a range of $27.00 to $58.28 and is now at $30.00, 11% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 4.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

Lawson Products, Inc. sells and distributes expendable maintenance, repair, and replacement products to OEM's. The Company's products include fasteners, screws, nuts rivets, hoses and related fittings, lubricants, cleansers, adhesives, files, drills, welding products and other shop supplies. Lawson also supplies automotive electrical wiring, exhaust and other automotive parts.

