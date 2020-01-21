Las Vegas Sands Has Returned 17.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LVS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) on October 24th, 2019 at $60.67. In approximately 3 months, Las Vegas Sands has returned 17.13% as of today's recent price of $71.06.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Las Vegas Sands have traded between a low of $51.16 and a high of $74.29 and are now at $71.06, which is 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp owns and operates casino resorts and convention centers. The Company operates in the United States, Macau and Singapore. Las Vegas Sand offers a wide range of gaming activities and entertainment as well as overnight accommodations, while its expo centers host a wide range of entertainment shows, expositions, and other activities.

