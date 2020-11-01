Lannett Co Inc Shares Down 23.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (LCI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI) on October 14th, 2019 at $10.80. In approximately 3 months, Lannett Co Inc has returned 23.70% as of today's recent price of $8.24.

Lannett Co Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.52 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Lannett Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products under its own trade name and under generic names. The Company also distributes competitive pharmaceutical products manufactured by other companies. The principal products include antifungals, antacids, dermatological preparations, and analgesic sedatives.

