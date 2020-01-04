Lannett Co Inc Has Returned 30.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LCI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI) on October 14th, 2019 at $10.80. In approximately 6 months, Lannett Co Inc has returned 30.28% as of today's recent price of $7.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lannett Co Inc have traded between a low of $5.16 and a high of $15.52 and are now at $7.53, which is 46% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 1.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

Lannett Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products under its own trade name and under generic names. The Company also distributes competitive pharmaceutical products manufactured by other companies. The principal products include antifungals, antacids, dermatological preparations, and analgesic sedatives.

