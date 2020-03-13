Landstar System Shares Down 19.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (LSTR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) on January 29th, 2020 at $112.10. In approximately 1 month, Landstar System has returned 19.23% as of today's recent price of $90.54.

In the past 52 weeks, Landstar System share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $88.41 and a high of $120.23 and are now at $93.16. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Landstar System, Inc. is a North American truckload carrier. The Company transports a variety of freight, including iron and steel, automotive products, paper, lumber, chemicals, foodstuffs, and military hardware. Landstar System provides truckload carrier. intermodal transportation, and expedited air and truck services to shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

