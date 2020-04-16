Lands' End Inc Shares (LE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lands' End Inc (:LE) on April 1st, 2020 at $4.94. In approximately 2 weeks, Lands' End Inc has returned 37.79% as of today's recent price of $6.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lands' End Inc have traded between a low of $4.05 and a high of $19.29 and are now at $6.81, which is 68% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Lands' End, Inc. manufactures men's, women's and children's apparel and accessories. The Company produces and distributes swimwear, clothing, bedding, totes, furniture, bath accessories, uniforms, outerwear, and various related products. Lands' End offers its products through its catalog and website around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lands' End Inc.

Log in and add Lands' End Inc (LE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.