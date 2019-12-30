Lands' End Inc Up 33.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lands' End Inc (:LE) on December 3rd, 2019 at $13.26. In approximately 4 weeks, Lands' End Inc has returned 33.46% as of today's recent price of $17.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lands' End Inc have traded between a low of $7.15 and a high of $19.29 and are now at $17.69, which is 147% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.9%.

Lands' End, Inc. manufactures men's, women's and children's apparel and accessories. The Company produces and distributes swimwear, clothing, bedding, totes, furniture, bath accessories, uniforms, outerwear, and various related products. Lands' End offers its products through its catalog and website around the world.

