Lamar Advertis-A Has Returned 24.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LAMR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) on February 24th, 2020 at $91.87. In approximately 2 weeks, Lamar Advertis-A has returned 24.72% as of today's recent price of $69.16.

Lamar Advertis-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.82 and the current low of $68.47 and are currently at $69.16 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Lamar Advertising Company owns and operates outdoor advertising structures in the United States. The Company provides poster and bulletin displays, as well as logo signs. Lamar also operates tourism signage franchises in the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lamar Advertis-A.

