Lamar Advertis-A Has Returned 11.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LAMR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) on September 12th, 2019 at $79.36. In approximately 4 months, Lamar Advertis-A has returned 11.83% as of today's recent price of $88.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lamar Advertis-A have traded between a low of $65.04 and a high of $89.23 and are now at $88.75, which is 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Lamar Advertising Company owns and operates outdoor advertising structures in the United States. The Company provides poster and bulletin displays, as well as logo signs. Lamar also operates tourism signage franchises in the United States and Canada.

