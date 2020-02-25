Lakeland Finl Down 5.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (LKFN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lakeland Finl (NASDAQ:LKFN) on February 10th, 2020 at $47.29. In approximately 2 weeks, Lakeland Finl has returned 5.47% as of today's recent price of $44.70.

In the past 52 weeks, Lakeland Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $41.26 and a high of $50.00 and are now at $44.70, 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary offers a wide range of commercial and personal banking services including savings and time deposits, loans, and financial counseling through offices in northern Indiana and a loan production office in Indianapolis.

