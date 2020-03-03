Lakeland Bancorp Shares Down 6.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (LBAI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) on February 3rd, 2020 at $16.27. In approximately 4 weeks, Lakeland Bancorp has returned 6.88% as of today's recent price of $15.15.

Over the past year, Lakeland Bancorp has traded in a range of $14.06 to $17.63 and is now at $15.15, 8% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Lakeland Bank. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering a range of consumer, commercial, trust services, and equipment leasing. Lakeland Bank operates in northwestern New Jersey.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lakeland Bancorp.

