Lakeland Bancorp Shares Down 37.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (LBAI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) on February 3rd, 2020 at $16.27. In approximately 2 months, Lakeland Bancorp has returned 37.00% as of today's recent price of $10.25.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lakeland Bancorp have traded between a low of $8.31 and a high of $17.63 and are now at $10.53, which is 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Lakeland Bank. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering a range of consumer, commercial, trust services, and equipment leasing. Lakeland Bank operates in northwestern New Jersey.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lakeland Bancorp.

Log in and add Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.