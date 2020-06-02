Ladder Capital Has Returned 8.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LADR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) on September 19th, 2019 at $17.30. In approximately 5 months, Ladder Capital has returned 8.12% as of today's recent price of $18.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ladder Capital have traded between a low of $15.85 and a high of $18.82 and are now at $18.70, which is 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a commercial real estate company. The Company offers commercial mortgage lending, investments in securities secured by first mortgage loans, and investments in selected net leased and other commercial real estate assets. Ladder Capital serves clients in the States of New York, California, and Florida.

