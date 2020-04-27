Ladder Capital Has Returned 29.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LADR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) on April 7th, 2020 at $5.41. In approximately 3 weeks, Ladder Capital has returned 29.32% as of today's recent price of $6.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ladder Capital have traded between a low of $2.65 and a high of $18.97 and are now at $6.99, which is 164% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.54% lower and 10.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a commercial real estate company. The Company offers commercial mortgage lending, investments in securities secured by first mortgage loans, and investments in selected net leased and other commercial real estate assets. Ladder Capital serves clients in the States of New York, California, and Florida.

