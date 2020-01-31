Laboratory Cp Has Returned 2.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH) on January 9th, 2020 at $175.55. In approximately 3 weeks, Laboratory Cp has returned 1.99% as of today's recent price of $179.04.

Laboratory Cp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $181.72 and a 52-week low of $135.19 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $178.92 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company that offers clinical laboratory tests used by the medical profession in routine testing, patient diagnosis, and in the monitoring and treatment of disease. The Company develops specialty testing operations, such as oncology testing, HIV genotyping, and phenotyping, diagnostic genetics, and clinical trials.

