La Jolla Pharm Up 61.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (LJPC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for La Jolla Pharm (NASDAQ:LJPC) on December 9th, 2019 at $3.30. In approximately 1 month, La Jolla Pharm has returned 61.22% as of today's recent price of $5.31.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of La Jolla Pharm have traded between a low of $2.41 and a high of $13.90 and are now at $5.31, which is 120% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company researches and develops specialized therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by antibodies. The Company is developing products to treat autoimmune conditions such as lupus and antibody-mediated stroke.

