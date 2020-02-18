L Brands Inc Shares Up 21.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (LB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) on January 14th, 2020 at $20.11. In approximately 1 month, L Brands Inc has returned 21.06% as of today's recent price of $24.34.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of L Brands Inc have traded between a low of $15.80 and a high of $29.02 and are now at $24.34, which is 54% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.0%.

L Brands, Inc. sells women's apparel and beauty products. The Company offers various products including women's apparel, women's lingerie, beauty and personal care products, home fragrances, and other related products and accessories. L Brands serves customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom through specialty retail stores, websites, and catalogues.

