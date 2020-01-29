Kvh Industries Shares Up 9.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (KVHI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kvh Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) on September 11th, 2019 at $9.98. In approximately 5 months, Kvh Industries has returned 8.97% as of today's recent price of $10.87.

Kvh Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.89 and a 52-week low of $8.64 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $10.87 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures products that enable mobile communication, navigation, and direction sensing through the use of its proprietary in-motion satellite antenna and fiber optic technologies. KVH serves multiple markets, including military navigation and stabilization and mobile satellite communications for vessels, RV's, and automobiles.

