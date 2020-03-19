Kvh Industries Has Returned 30.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KVHI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kvh Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) on February 27th, 2020 at $10.24. In approximately 3 weeks, Kvh Industries has returned 30.24% as of today's recent price of $7.14.

Over the past year, Kvh Industries has traded in a range of $6.36 to $11.64 and is now at $7.58, 19% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures products that enable mobile communication, navigation, and direction sensing through the use of its proprietary in-motion satellite antenna and fiber optic technologies. KVH serves multiple markets, including military navigation and stabilization and mobile satellite communications for vessels, RV's, and automobiles.

