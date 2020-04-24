SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) on March 25th, 2020 at $130.67. In approximately 4 weeks, Kansas City Sout has returned 1.41% as of today's recent price of $128.83.

Kansas City Sout share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $178.59 and a 52-week low of $92.86 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $128.83 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiary, is the holding company for transportation segment subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company operates a railroad system that provides shippers with rail freight services in commercial and industrial markets of the United States and Mexico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kansas City Sout.

Log in and add Kansas City Sout (KSU) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.