Kroger Co Shares Up 28.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (KR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) on August 26th, 2019 at $23.67. In approximately 6 months, Kroger Co has returned 28.14% as of today's recent price of $30.33.

Kroger Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.73 and a 52-week low of $20.70 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $30.33 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 0.68% higher over the past week, respectively.

The Kroger Co. operates supermarkets and convenience stores in the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes some of the foods that its supermarkets sell.

