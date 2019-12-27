Kroger Co Has Returned 22.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) on August 26th, 2019 at $23.67. In approximately 4 months, Kroger Co has returned 22.10% as of today's recent price of $28.90.

In the past 52 weeks, Kroger Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.70 and a high of $29.97 and are now at $29.03, 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

The Kroger Co. operates supermarkets and convenience stores in the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes some of the foods that its supermarkets sell.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kroger Co shares.

