Kroger Co Has Returned 18.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) on August 26th, 2019 at $23.67. In approximately 4 months, Kroger Co has returned 18.88% as of today's recent price of $28.14.

Over the past year, Kroger Co has traded in a range of $20.70 to $30.40 and is now at $28.14, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

The Kroger Co. operates supermarkets and convenience stores in the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes some of the foods that its supermarkets sell.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kroger Co shares.

