Kroger Co Has Returned 18.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) on August 26th, 2019 at $23.67. In approximately 6 months, Kroger Co has returned 18.08% as of today's recent price of $27.95.

Kroger Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.97 and a 52-week low of $20.70 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $27.95 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

The Kroger Co. operates supermarkets and convenience stores in the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes some of the foods that its supermarkets sell.



